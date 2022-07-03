Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead after a UTV crash in Becker County.

Authorities say they were alerted about the crash last night around 10:15 p.m.

They say 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo and a passenger were riding on Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road.

The vehicle later struck a tree before rolling over.

The passenger, 29-year-old Joseph Starkey, of Mahnomen, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

