4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley.

Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $5 for kids, $10 for adults, and $25 for families.

You can also stay for the fireworks at dusk. Parking is available for the fireworks for $10 per vehicle.

Across the river, Moorhead’s 49th Annual 4th of July Firework show will take place at Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South.

The fireworks blast off around 10:30 p.m. and the show is expected to last 25 minutes, weather permitting.

Parking will be blocked off along 40th street and 24th Avenue. VIP parking will be available for $10 at Horizon Middle School and the Career Academy.

The lots open at 7:30 p.m.

In Grand Forks, kids can join the Sertoma Kids Parade in their best red, white and blue costumes.

Prizes will be given out for the top six most patriotic, best-decorated bikes/wagons and or costumes!

Line up starts at 11 a.m. at South Middle School 2401 47th Ave South.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m.

Throughout the day the Grand Forks community can enjoy live entertainment, games, food truck fares, and more.

The fireworks display starts at dusk, or around 10:30 p.m.

