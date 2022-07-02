Moorhead man injured in motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Carsonville Township in Becker County.
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday.
A Minnesota State Patrol report states that 53-year-old Scott Amundson, of Moorhead, was riding his motorcycle along Highway 34 when he crashed.
Amundson was taken to North Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
