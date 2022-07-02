Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Moorhead man injured in motorcycle crash

(ARC Images)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Carsonville Township in Becker County.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states that 53-year-old Scott Amundson, of Moorhead, was riding his motorcycle along Highway 34 when he crashed.

Amundson was taken to North Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikolaus Lebrasseur
Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show
Edibles, beverages infused with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Ethan Bendickson, high risk sex offender
Sex offender on the run in Fargo, warrant issued
Luz Winkler
First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

Latest News

News - Stolen car crashes into N. Fargo home - July 1, 2022
News - Stolen car crashes into N. Fargo home - July 1, 2022
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 1 - Part 2