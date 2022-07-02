Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Delivery mix-up: Stanley Cup trophy almost missed Colorado Avalanche victory parade

The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address. (Source: CNN, KUSA, KIT KARBLER, DMITRI RUDENKO, GETTY IMAGES)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Thanks to a delivery mix-up, the Stanley Cup trophy almost didn’t make it to Thursday’s Colorado Avalanche victory celebration.

Colorado couple Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko said they weren’t expecting any deliveries when an SUV backed into their driveway the other day.

Rudenko said it looked familiar. So, he joked about it possibly being the Stanley Cup trophy, and the delivery driver told him it was indeed the championship trophy.

The trophy was supposed to go to the Avalanche team captain, but his home address was a digit from the couple’s residence.

The mix-up was quickly sorted out, but the couple said they were able to take a picture with the trophy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sola
UPDATE: Carrington Police Chief dies in motorcycle crash
Luz Winkler
First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic
Missing man found dead
Missing vulnerable adult found dead in Beltrami County
Edibles, beverages infused with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
UPDATE: 24-year-old man killed in train crash identified

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits