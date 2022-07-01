Zebra mussels confirmed in Buchanan Lake

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Buchanan Lake, in the city of Ottertail in Otter Tail County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding an adult zebra mussel attached to a native mussel shell. Help curb the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species by following a few rules before dropping your boat.

How to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

You can find more information about Minnesota lakes, invasive species, and boating rules here.

