A vulnerable community robbed of their transportation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Somebody telling you someone stole your car, like to me I know it’s just a three-wheeler Schwinn bike but to me, that was an important thing for me anyway,” said Ron Danielson, a resident at St. Annes Guest Home.

“But it’s unfortunate because for our residents here it’s their transportation and they don’t have cars,” said Sister Rebecca Metzger, administrator at St. Annes Guest Home.

Sister Rebecca Metzger said their maroon three-wheel Schwinn bike taken from the St. Annes Guest Home was cut from the chain lock on their patio in the night.

“For many of them, they worked hard for everything that they’ve gotten and so just to have somebody come along and take it from them it’s almost shocking to them,” said Sister Rebecca.

Sister Rebecca said she has around four residents who use the bike regularly because it’s safer for them to ride and it has a basket.

“I was pretty upset because I use that bike a lot to get groceries,” said Danielson.

Sister Rebecca said the cameras weren’t working correctly so they couldn’t identify the thieves but she says they know it was two people who knew what they were doing.

“Sad that it was something that was taken away which was totally uncalled for especially when you have a vulnerable population,” said Sister Rebecca.

Now, they are struggling to find a new three-wheeler for their residents.

“It’s going to be tough, I’m going to have to use the bus more,” said Danielson.

According to Walmart prices, a new three-wheel Schwinn bike would cost around $600.

