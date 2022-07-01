Contests
Sex offender on the run in Fargo, warrant issued

Ethan Bendickson, high risk sex offender
Ethan Bendickson, high risk sex offender(kvly)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high risk sex offender is on the run, and Fargo Police are asking people to keep an eye out for him.

Law enforcement officials say 36-year-old Ethan Bendickson has absconded and police can’t find him. Bendickson is described as a 5′11″ Native American man weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Cass County.

Police say Bendickson was convicted in October 2016 in North Dakota Federal Court for Abusive Sexual Contact of a minor. Officials say the victim was under the age of 15 and known to Bendickson.

Because of his conviction, he is a lifetime sex offender registrant. If seen in public, Fargo Police warn people to not approach or attempt to apprehend Bendickson. Officials ask people to call 911 and share his location and last known direction of travel.

