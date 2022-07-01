Reminder to stay safe around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fourth of July weekend is coming up fast.

Many are excited to light off fireworks and have a good time for the long weekend.

But keep in mind, even though they’re pretty, fireworks are still dangerous.

According to the US Product Safety Commission’s 2021 report, firework related injuries has increased by 25%.

Most of those occur during the Fourth of July weekend.

Many of you shared your experiences with firework-related injuries on Facebook.

Lots of comments say theirs were sparkler related, but one commenter says a bottle rocket once landed on her head. She says she thanks goodness she had just gotten out of the pool.

Another commenter says he had 50 black cat firecrackers in his front shirt pocket, when sparks went inside of his shirt, and they started going off.

One person also shared the story of her little brother, who thought it would be funny to light off a pack of firecrackers in his back pocket. He was later taken to the hospital with severe burns and had to get skin grafting done.

That same person adds these injuries are not a joke, and Sanford health agrees. They say these can be life-threatening or fatal.

“As far as child-related injuries, just in 2021 last year, we saw 29% of those injuries were in children under the age of 15 years old. We want to make sure we’re lighting and healing those fire outside. We want to make sure we’re not wearing any baggy clothing. When you light them, do not lean over the firework. Light them one at a time before backing away quickly,” says Community Health Educator Kayla Troen with Sanford Health.

Remember to always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher available in case of an emergency

If you want to not take the safety risk while also saving some money, see if you have a community firework show going on near you this holiday weekend.

Here’s a link to the list of firework shows in the area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.