One woman airlifted for injuries in Dickey County bus crash

There were no passengers in the buses at the time.
School bus crash, generic
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says at around 3:30 this afternoon, a pickup and two school buses were traveling north on Highway 281.

Highway Patrol says the pickup leading the buses tried to make a left hand turn, and the second school bus hit the brakes and swerved into the east ditch to prevent hitting the leading school bus.

That bus went over the embankment, stuck a highway sign, and entered the east ditch again.

The report says the second bus has front end damage, and the 35-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to the Ellendale airport.

Care Flight then took her to an Aberdeen hospital for her injuries in the crash.

Neither bus had passenger at the time.

ND Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

