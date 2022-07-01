North Dakota takes home National Crown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unless you’re the Bison or the Fighting Hawks, it’s not very often North Dakota takes home a national crown.

Maci Wehri doesn’t usually wear her sash and crown when she does chores. She’s a farm girl who’s becoming more comfortable moving between the barn and the pageant runway.

Although, it’s a position she never imagined she’d be in. never imagined she would be a pageant queen, but now she’s got a crown, a sash, and a big role to play in the agriculture community.

“And I ended up winning the national title. Which is super crazy and weird, and I didn’t ever think I would be the one to hold a title like this,” said the 2022 National Miss Agriculture, Maci Wehri.

She was crowned Miss Agriculture USA at a competition in Ohio, she competed against 8 other women and in a variety of categories. In the essay portion she was able to talk about a cause close to her heart, farm safety.

“We...had a little bit of tragedy in our life. My grandpa passed away, the person that started Wehri Gelbvieh, he passed away and then a year later my brother passed away from a farming accident,” explained Maci.

Maci’s mom, Kristi, says that farm safety is important for everyone, you never know when an accident can turn deadly.

“And it is very important that kids, especially in the city as well as farming communities, understand that farm safety is very important. Something can happen just in the blink of an eye,” said Kristi.

She knows Maci’s brother is watching over her with admiration.

“He’s pretty proud, yeah, he’s lookin down and he’s smiling on her,”

Maci is currently studying English Literature at Dickinson State University and is happy she has this opportunity to bring her back to her roots in ag. She plans on visiting surrounding states to spread the message about the importance of farm safety.

Maci depends on sponsorships and donations for her campaign. If you’re interested in helping her, please contact her at ndmissagriculture2022@outlook.com.

