North Dakota crops looking better than last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moisture that fell during the spring snowstorms is beginning to produce results for farmers. Many producers are in the process of cutting hay, and are very happy with the crop.

Glen Lennick is just one of many North Dakota farmers who won’t have to worry about feed for his livestock this winter, thanks to an excellent hay crop.

“Aw yeah, last year we got some hay; we weren’t probably as bad as some people were, but it was not even close. I’m gonna say probably 25 percent of what we’re getting this year,” said Lennick

Lennick began cutting and bailing around a week ago.

“I mean, everything looks nice. I mean, pasture grass like I haven’t seen in a long time, and the crops all look really nice, I think so far,” said Lennick.

Jason Bang in Stark County is seeing similar field conditions in Stark county.

“It’s just everybody you talk to everybody’s just like it’s so nice everything’s green again and its just its just great to see and then for the ranchers green pastures again people were worried about you know finding enough grass for there cows you know the grass is almost as high as the cows this summer, said Jason Bang.

“Last year, we got about 300-400 bails in our first cutting this year; we will be right around 1,200,” Lennick said.

North Dakota producers facing rising input won’t have to spend a lot of money for feed this winter.

“Fortunately, the skies have opened up, and we’ve come out of drought; it’s exciting to be able to look at the U.S. drought monitor map and see no color for the first time, and those that are in our hay field are really noticing a difference as they make those passes,” Julie Ellingson said.

Many of the state’s farmers are hoping for a second cutting of hay before the fall

North Dakota is one of the fortunate states to receive adequate moisture this year Many neighboring states are still experiencing drought-like conditions. The USDA estimates that half the U.S. cow herd is residing in a place of drought.

