Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

ND lays plans for adding electric vehicle charging stations

It won’t be long until there’s a whole new generation of electric vehicles hitting the road....
(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state.

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no more than 50 miles apart and less than a mile off exits along Interstates 94 and 29.

The funding through fiscal year 2026 comes from the federal infrastructure bill that Congress passed last fall. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will create a fast-charging network across the nation that eventually will include 500,000 stations.

The federal program guides states on how to set up the charging stations so that they function the same across the country and are easy to find and pay for.

The White House says there are now more than 2 million electric vehicles on the road and 100,000 charging stations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sola
UPDATE: Carrington Police Chief dies in motorcycle crash
Luz Winkler
First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic
Missing man found dead
Missing vulnerable adult found dead in Beltrami County
UPDATE: 24-year-old man killed in train crash identified
Edibles, beverages infused with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

Latest News

Travel will be up for the holiday weekend amid concerns airlines won't be able to handle it.
Millions of Americans traveling July 4 weekend
Guard could lose 600 Minnesotans after vaccine deadline
Nikolaus Lebrasseur
Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”
Noon News July 1 - Part 2
Noon News July 1 - Part 2