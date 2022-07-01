Unsettled Holiday Weekend and Week Ahead

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday - increasing chances in the afternoon and evening. There may be isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with the greatest risk (level 2 out of 5 on the SPC Severe Risk Scale) is in our southwestern counties. Wind and hail along with brief heavy rains are the primary threats with any severe storms that develop. Temperatures Sunday stay a touch cooler in the 70s to lower 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible midday on Monday, with some isolated rain possible late on Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 80s for most.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: A few rain showers or storms are possible on Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid-60s with afternoon temperatures expected in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There is a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. We can’t rule out some showers or rumbles of thunder on Thursday as well, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the low 60s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions are expected for Friday, with temperatures warming again into the 70s and 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day Friday, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Saturday is looking a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s. There is yet again a slight chance of showers and storms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Warm & mostly sunny with scattered showers & thunderstorm chances. Low: 61. High: 82.

MONDAY: Chance of showers around midday with the chance of isolated storms late. Low: 65. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/t-showers. Low: 66. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or rumbles late. Low: 65. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a chance of showers/storms. Low: 66. High: 87.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.