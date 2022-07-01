Minnesota poultry exhibition ban ends

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The poultry exhibition ban in Minnesota has ended.

The Minnesota Board of Animal released its temporary ban Friday, July 1. The ban was put in place in April and it was extended twice to reduce the potential risks of spreading the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The ban included all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed.

“We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota,” said Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Glaser.

While there have been no new cases of HPAI in Minnesota’s domestic poultry for the past month, animal health officials are still urging poultry owners to take extra precautions to protect their flock. Precautions include handwashing, reporting sick birds to the fair veterinarian, and keeping birds isolated from the rest of your flock when returning home.

This spring’s 2022 H5N1 HPAI outbreak in Minnesota posed a high risk to poultry but low risk to the public. There is no food safety concern for consumers.

Follow the latest information on HPAI in Minnesota, as well as resources for poultry owners on the Board’s website. Flock owners should continue to practice good biosecurity around their birds and report any suspicious illness to their veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.