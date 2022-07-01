Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled.

Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.

Only two tour dates remain on the Maroon 5 website - Universal Orlando Resort and Quebec City, QC.

The FARGODOME says if tickets were purchased through Ticket Master, a refund will be issued within the next couple of weeks.

