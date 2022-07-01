Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes.

The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th Avenue South around 6:15 p.m. on June 30, when Nikolaus Lebrasseur sped up behind the squad car and slammed on the breaks just a few inches away.

The officer said Lebrasseur was “very amped and erratic with his movement” and rolled his window down to the get officer’s attention. Lebrasseur asked the officer to follow him because his “girlfriend is going to die if I don’t come now.”

The police report says Lebrasseur drove into the intersection and almost caused an accident with two vehicles. The officer says Lebrasseur sped down 45th Street at roughly 60-70 miles per hour, swerving between vehicles nearly causing several crashes. The officer activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to follow Lebrasseur.

At the intersection of 45th Street and 15th Avenue South, the officer yelled at Lebrasseur to stop and park to prevent him from causing an accident. He again told the officer to follow him and continued to an apartment building at 4920 15th Avenue South in Fargo.

Lebrasseur demanded that the officer go into an apartment to check on his girlfriend. The man asked to borrow the officer’s gun and K9, but the officer refused.

Lebrasseur was eventually detained and admitted to police that he was on “lots and lots of meth.” He also threatened the officer saying, “if she’s dead, I’m coming after you.” The officer noted in the police report that Lebrasseur’s actions made him feel that he was going to find the officer’s address online to kill him.

Other officers arrived on the scene as back-up. The apartment was checked and no one inside the apartment knew of Lebrasseur or his girlfriend. When officers searched Lebrasseur’s vehicle, they found an empty syringe with a bent needle.

Lebrasseur was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Cass County Jail. He was kept in a separate jail cell and away from other inmates due to his erratic behavior. At one point, deputies had Lebrasseur at taser point because he was getting aggressive at the jail.

Lebrasseur is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing, terrorizing and DUR.

