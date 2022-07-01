Contests
Guard could lose 600 Minnesotans after vaccine deadline

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard could lose hundreds of soldiers if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s deadline for getting shots was Thursday. More than 95% of the Minnesota National Guard’s 13,000 members have been vaccinated but according to the percentages military officials provided that leaves more than 600 members who could face dismissal.

Across the country more than 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers making up about 13% of its total troops haven’t been vaccinated.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered vaccinations for all members of the military in 2021. Deadlines varied by branch.

