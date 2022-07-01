Contests
Car crashes into north Fargo home

Car crash in north Fargo on July 1, 2022.
Car crash in north Fargo on July 1, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police responded to a crash in north Fargo on Friday afternoon, which ended with one vehicle hitting a home.

Our Valley News Live crew on the scene says it appears to be a two-vehicle crash near 12th Avenue and 2nd Street North. A home was damaged after one of the vehicles hit it.

Multiple police vehicles and a tow truck responded to the scene. Neighbors tell us one of the vehicles was stolen and speeding through the neighborhood.

More information is expected to be released from the police department on Friday afternoon.

