Underwood, MN man jailed on warrants for assault, false imprisonment

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Underwood man was taken into custody after deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in Underwood. Around 3:30 PM, 36-year-old David Englin-Hill was taken into custody on felony warrants for 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon, False Imprisonment, and misdemeanor warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. He’s being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, but deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.