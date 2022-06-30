Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Underwood, MN man jailed on warrants for assault, false imprisonment

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Underwood man was taken into custody after deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in Underwood. Around 3:30 PM, 36-year-old David Englin-Hill was taken into custody on felony warrants for 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon, False Imprisonment, and misdemeanor warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. He’s being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, but deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Service dogs graphic
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

Latest News

Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision
However, Nelson said there are special, constitutionally protected circumstances that allow for...
Know Your Rights: Protesting legalities amid SCOTUS turmoil
Pets at Central Dakota Humane Society
Increase in pets being relinquished to shelters in North Dakota
Increase in local motorcycle crashes lead experts to urge caution, safety classes
VNL @ 6: Increase in local motorcycle crashes lead experts to urge caution, safety classes