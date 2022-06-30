Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train
David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

Latest News

Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts’ power in redistricting
Two lifeguards save an 11-year-old in West Haven
Two lifeguards save 11-year-old who jumped from a pier
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban