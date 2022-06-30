Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Parents charged in death of infant child

A North Carolina couple is in jail and has been charged with the death of their child. (Credit: WLOS via CNN Newsource)
By WLOS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) - A North Carolina couple is charged with the death of their 2-month-old daughter, Riley.

Nicholas Stephenson and Diandra Fuhr-Farlow were served with arrest warrants Tuesday.

According to one warrant, they intentionally and neglectfully left their daughter in a seriously injured state, which led to her death.

“Around average, just about over 70% of the time when a child dies from a homicide, it’s by the parents,” said Geoff Sidoli with Mountain Child Advocacy Center.

Sidoli says that child abuse is on the rise.

“When the economy does well, abuse and neglect go down, and when the economy and society don’t do well, those numbers tend to increase. Over the past 2 1/2 years, that’s what we’ve seen,” he said.

Another arrest warrant says the parents unlawfully, willfully and feloniously murdered Riley recklessly without regard for human life.

The warrants also describe multiple burns and broken bones in the infant.

“We actually probably don’t see that many in Buncombe County, though we have seen an increase in over the past five, 10 years or so,” Sidoli said.

It is unclear why authorities initially responded to the couple’s home.

“We have seen a large number of increases in our abuse numbers. Anywhere between 50% and 80% increases in sexual and physical abuse,“ Sidoli said.

Stephenson is charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Fuhr-Farlow is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

They both remain in jail.

“It’s not unusual that there have been other types of forms of abuse that occurred prior to a fatality,” Sidoli said.

Riley’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train
David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

Latest News

Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules on abortion protections
Biden criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the...
Biden: Supreme Court decision a mistake on Roe v. Wade
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm