One local woman shares induced labor story in response to Roe v. Wade decision

CARLOS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Some states have already banned or are looking to ban abortions, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

While the move is being celebrated by pro-lifers, the move also means more women could face potential maternal health risks, in their own states.

In 2019, Erryn Knapp became pregnant with her first child.

“We had been dating for about 6 months. Yes, it was unplanned,” she said.

Erryn and her now-husband became excited about bringing a new life into the world.

“We went and did doctor’s appointments,” Knapp said “We did everything we were supposed to do.”

Early on her pregnancy became complicated.

The rollercoaster of complications continued before learning some devastating news.

“The heartbeat was low for an infant and nothing that could sustain life,” said Knapp. “My world was just broken.”

She and her husband made the heartbreaking decision to have an induced abortion.

“If I had gotten an infection and if I had gotten septic, or something happened to me, I may not be here,” Erryn said.

Chad Knapp said, “I had already lost a daughter. I didn’t want to lose a girlfriend or future wife.”

Erryn says the overturning of roe v. wade was very upsetting.

“I think there’s so much more than what people see on the surface,” she said ”There’s so many medical conditions associated with pregnancy that are harmful to the mom.”

“It’s a situation no one thinks about,” said Chad Knapp.

She says she’s already seeing other ways how this ruling is impacting women.

“I have a friend who told me I don’t think I want to have children because of this,” said Knapp. ”I think that is a problem.”

The couple has since had another healthy baby boy...

She just hopes the Roe v. Wade decision doesn’t take his rights in the future.

“I want what’s best for my son and the best future for him.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.