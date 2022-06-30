Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay.

Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.

However, for people living in border cities like Moorhead, there’s a catch. Hero Pay will not be paid out to people who worked in North Dakota but live in Minnesota.

For example, if a nurse lives in Moorhead but works at the hospital in Fargo, he/she would not qualify for the Frontline Worker Pay. If that same nurse worked at the clinic in Moorhead, they would then qualify for the check.

The state is giving out $750 checks to people with an income of less than $175,000 or to couples with an income of less than $350,000, who worked in certain professions during the height of the pandemic.

To see if you qualify for the bonus money, you can find the application here.

