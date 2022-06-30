Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

Minnesota health
Minnesota health(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay.

Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.

However, for people living in border cities like Moorhead, there’s a catch. Hero Pay will not be paid out to people who worked in North Dakota but live in Minnesota.

For example, if a nurse lives in Moorhead but works at the hospital in Fargo, he/she would not qualify for the Frontline Worker Pay. If that same nurse worked at the clinic in Moorhead, they would then qualify for the check.

The state is giving out $750 checks to people with an income of less than $175,000 or to couples with an income of less than $350,000, who worked in certain professions during the height of the pandemic.

To see if you qualify for the bonus money, you can find the application here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
Motorcycle Crash generic
UPDATE: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
UPDATE: 24-year-old man killed in train crash identified
David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

Latest News

Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
Potential consequences of Roe v. Wade decision- June 29
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 30
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 30
NDT - Memory Fireworks Part 2 - June 30
NDT - Memory Fireworks Part 2 - June 30
NDT - Memory Fireworks Part 1 - June 30
NDT - Memory Fireworks Part 1 - June 30