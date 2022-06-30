Know Your Rights: Protesting legalities amid SCOTUS turmoil

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Protests have erupted across the country in the wake of last week’s supreme court decision overturning Roe V. Wade.

In Duluth, people have taken to the streets over the decision.

That includes a demonstration in downtown Duluth Monday night.

Surveillance and cell phone video show a driver accelerating away from the group, as one protester hits the windshield with a walking stick, causing damage.

Police said they have identified the protester, and they could face criminal charges.

Police also said the group marching on the road that night did so without a permit, permission, or any planning with police, and therefore were protesting illegally.

“I think it’s important to remember that protest has been a part of our culture since the beginning,” said Teresa Nelson with the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Nelson said demonstrations involving marching through streets mean traffic must be blocked and streets closed.

These kinds of marches usually require permits.

However, Nelson said there are special, constitutionally protected circumstances that allow for un-permitted marches.

“We did not know when the Dobbs decision was going to be coming down, and there’s no way that one could get a permit, particularly when it takes three or four days to get a permit to march,” Nelson said.

Local Duluth activist organizations like the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia said protesting is an effective way to spread their message.

“A really important tool is protesting and that’s just gathering people together to raise awareness of an issue,” said Heather Bradford with the group.

She said organizers usually have more time to plan events and demonstrations.

“Something like the women’s march, you have more time in advance to plan out and get a permit, but sometimes things happen very quickly, and you react quickly,” Bradford said.

Whether a demonstration is permitted or not, Nelson with the ACLU said protesters should know and use their rights.

“The First Amendment, the right to free speech, is our First Amendment for a reason, it is incredibly important,” Nelson said.

Duluth city spokespeople said they ask organizers to get a permit if a protest impacts vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

However, they understand in some cases, a permit might not be feasible.

They didn’t share exactly what protocol city or police leaders follow in those circumstances.

Chief Mike Tusken said while DPD supports the First Amendment, police still need people to follow laws, and stay on sidewalks and off the streets.

