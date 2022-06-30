First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m angry, what can I, I don’t want to be angry but disappointed at the end of the day but, to trust people basically you trust this person,” said Luz Winkler, mother of the first-time vehicle owner.

Luz Winkler’s daughter saved up for two years to buy her first car, and she bought a 2010 Ford F-150 for $14,000 at CFN Auto Sales about two months ago.

“The same night we actually brought it home, it started acting up, lights came on, the engine lights, just funny flicking lights all over,” said Winkler.

Then it started to drive differently.

“When you stop, basically then it wants to, it’s moving, you hear that it’s acting up, it drives rough, once you speed it up I guess, under certain conditions that’s what happens, and my daughter is learning to drive so she accelerates and stops so fast, those types of conditions I guess,” said Winkler.

Winkler said when she called the dealership, they offered to take it in to fix it for $2,000.

But she said she found that the dealership had the truck in the lot for 2 months and it was hardly driven, she said she was told it was there for less than a month and driven the entire time.

“To me, it’s just, he lied to me basically to be able to get this vehicle, he sold it to me as a working vehicle and it’s not,” said Winkler.

So she said she went to Rydell instead where they told her the engine needed to be replaced and would cost around $11,000.

“We’re still in the hole of $12,000, so what I have to throw the garbage, you know the money away basically, and we’re starting over. It’s wrong,” said Winkler.

I reached out to CFN Auto Sales and they did not want to comment but said they did everything they could.

Now, Winkler’s daughter is starting to save up again.

“She’s going to have to work a whole year to get it fixed, she says maybe in May or April of next year,” said Winkler.

According to bankrate.com, if you’re buying a used car you should look for a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, this means they have a stamp of approval from the manufacturer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.