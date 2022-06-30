Contests
Community orchards sprouting up around West Fargo

West Fargo orchard
West Fargo orchard(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The grocery store isn’t the only option for fresh fruit for residents of West Fargo.

Thanks to a community forestry grant, the city of West Fargo, in cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, has been hard at work planting orchards in various neighborhoods throughout the city since 2017. The fruit varieties used were tested by NDSU at their Carrington Research Extension Center.

There’s currently 8 planted throughout different neighborhoods at different stages of development. The farthest two along are roughly 5 years old, which is about how long it takes for them to bear suitable fruit.

The feedback they’ve received from the orchards has been as fruitful as the trees themselves. ”Just the positive feedback from all the residents in the areas where we’ve put them. As we’re planting the fruit trees, people will stop and thank us and say, what a good job we’re doing and how much they’ll enjoy it. Just the positive feedback is constant with the orchards,” said West Fargo City Forester Chad Zander.

While they invite members of the community to come educate themselves on the fruit and take some home, they ask those visiting to please only take what they need.

To check which orchard is closest to you, as well as what fruit it has, click here.

