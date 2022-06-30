Clean-up efforts continue on Little Toad Lake after last weekend’s storm

LITTLE TOAD LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Little Toad Lake was hit hard by the storm last weekend. They were without power and water through the weekend, and they’re still picking up the pieces almost a week later.

Ken Brusegaard and Clifford Tengesdal knew a storm was coming.

“You hear the rain coming. All of a sudden, the hail was coming,” says Tengesdal.

They say they didn’t know Little Toad was going to get hard until they got the alert.

By that time, the storm was in full force.

“All of a sudden, you hear a big roar of wind howling through. You just have to sit and wait to see if the trailer or camper is gonna flip,” says Tengesdal.

Like many others, they waited the storm out in their homes until it was over.

The men say around 60 others either ran to the owner’s basement or the bathhouses.

“You hate to go out and run for safety and run over across a live electrical wire. You’re not really taking the time to look where you’re going, you’re just trying to find a safe place,” says Brusegaard.

They say people found their belongings all over the place.

“One gentleman was walking around in the morning saying he can’t find his boat,” says Brusegaard.

Brusegaard and Tengesdal both didn’t have damage to their homes.

“All these trees came down, and it’s hard to believe not anymore campers got damaged,” says Brusegaard.

“I’ll tell you what. An EF2 with 100 mph winds, you kind of go like, ‘Wait a minute,’” says Tengesdal.

One camper had a large family inside when a tree fell on top and wrecked it.

The family inside a fishhouse were inside just moments before one came down on theirs too too.

Luckily, everyone made it out safe. Everyone pitched in to help with the cleanup.

“It’s a big family out here. We all pitch in and help out with everything, no matter what goes on,” says Tengesdal.

There’s still some work to do, but they say this isn’t going to stop their Fourth of July fun.

“We’re still planning on it,” says Brusegaard.

