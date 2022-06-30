4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley.

Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.

The celebration also includes VIP parking lot parties at Horizon Middle School or The Career Academy before the show. Parking is $10 per vehicle and lots open at 7:30 p.m.

Plan accordingly as parking will be blocked off along 40th Street or 24th Avenue. You may park your vehicle and walk up closer.

Fargo: This 4th of July Bonanzaville becomes a backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun. The event will feature carnival themed games from Games Galore, pony rides for the kids from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., a bingo tent and food vendors.

The parade starts at 2:00 p.m. and there will also be Red River Valley trivia, kiddie train rides, and historical demos. The cost is $5.00 for kids, $10.00 for adults or a $25.00 family rate. Children 5 and under and military/Veterans are free.

Fireworks will be lit at dusk. It’s $10.00 per vehicle to watch fireworks, with all the proceeds going to preserving Bonanzaville.

Grand Forks: The Sertoma 4th of July Celebration is happening near South Middle School at 1999 47th Avenue South in Grand Forks.

The annual festival kicks off with a kiddie parade and opening ceremonies at 11:45 a.m. There will be live entertainment, games, contests, and a food truck fare throughout the day. A fireworks display starts at dusk. Click here for a complete list of events.

Wahpeton: In Wahpeton, people are celebrating with the annual 4th of July Baseball & Fireworks Spectacular, featuring a border-battle baseball game between Wahpeton and Breckenridge, followed by a fireworks display. It’s happening from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at John Randall Field is at 85 RJ Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park.

Detroit Lakes: Fireworks on the Detroit Lakes City Beach will happen at dusk. The annual 4th of July fireworks are launched from three barges in the middle of Little Detroit Lake. The city says the best viewing is from the mile-long city beach.

