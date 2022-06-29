Summit Nightclub in Fargo is for sale

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit Nightclub in Fargo is up for sale. The building has undergone a change of ownership over the last year after a deadly shooting outside of the business, which was the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub at the time.

The building, located at 4554 7th Avenue South in Fargo, is listed at $1,500,000. It has a fully operational kitchen and bar, and the sale includes a Class A liquor license in the city of Fargo.

January of 2022 was the official grand opening of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub. At that time, staff told Valley News Live they were reinventing the business and working to resolve the problems that plagued the former nightclub.

Africa Restaurant and Nightclub lost their liquor license for 60 days after a security guard was shot and killed in the parking lot after bar close on May 23, 2021. Fargo Police said officers responded to the business several times for incidents of underaged drinking, fighting, guns discharging, over-intoxication and assaults.

The club announced new ownership and changed the name, in hopes of reviving the business. When the Summit Restaurant and Nightclub opened in January, they said security would be patrolling the parking lot after bar close and outside speakers were disconnected to avoid complaints from people living nearby.

