Residents and commuters react to 10th Street and University possibly changing to two-way streets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is considering converting 10th Avenue North and University Drive into two-way streets.

Many residents and commuters are upset saying “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

The city is now working with a consulting firm on a study to explore the option.

“We’re looking at them to see how they are working today, what’s changing, and could things be improved in the future,” said Jeremy Gorden, the transportation division engineer. “That’s really the heart of what we are doing with this corridor study.”

Some residents and commuters aren’t fans of the idea.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all,” said Stacy Brenner.

Karen Henkel said, “well, I don’t think it would be a very good idea.”

Brenner lives in the area while Henkel commutes to and from work using both streets.

“The traffic flows so nicely with it going in one direction either way,” said Henkel. ”10th and University seem to be working just the way they are.”

Although not intrigued by the idea, Brenner says there is only one factor that could make the possible change work.

“If the city engineers could find a way to add another or two going each way, that’s the only way it would be effective,” she said.

City officials say other options to better improve the corridor are being explored, as well.

Next month, the consultants will be seeking public input on how residents would like both streets to work for them.

Before anything is decided, residents living in the area will receive postcards and surveyors will also go door to door to seek public input.

