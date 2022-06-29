Police: Sex offender arrested for luring teen in car, assaulting them

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A convicted sex offender is back in jail after police say he lured a teen into his car and then sexually assaulted them.

Jamestown Police say on Tuesday, June 28, they responded to a report of a sexual assault by a 17-year-old. The victim says they were walking around Klaus Park when someone pulled over and offered them a ride. Officials say the victim then got in the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver, 71-year-old Thomas Remmick of Jamestown, then drove the victim around town and sexually assaulted them.

Remmick was later arrested for corruption or solicitation of a minor, sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender.

A check of North Dakota’s sex offender registry shows Remmick was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2015 and solicitation of a minor in 1995.

