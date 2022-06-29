Paxlovid now offered at Minnesota test-to-treat sites

Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced that, starting this week, Minnesota’s state-run test-to-treat sites will add the ability for patients to fill their prescriptions for Paxlovid on site. The addition of the pharmaceuticals to these state-run sites further streamlines the process for Minnesotans seeking treatment for COVID-19.

The testing, evaluation by a clinician and prescriptions themselves will continue to come at no cost to Minnesotans. The prescription medications will be available at the St. Paul-Midway community testing site beginning today, and at test-to-treat sites in Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Duluth and MSP Airport on Wednesday.

Operating hours, locations, and appointments can be found at COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.

“Minnesotans who need COVID-19 medication now have an even better way to get it. By bringing these treatments to our testing sites, they’re truly a one-stop shop for people who feel sick, need a test, and qualify for treatment. We continue working hard to make COVID-19 resources available to more Minnesotans, more easily.”

“Today’s expansion of our state-run test-to-treat sites does even more to make COVID-19 medication available to Minnesotans. By continuing to make this process easier and more seamless, we are hopeful that more people are able to access this critical tool for helping to prevent severe disease and keep people out of the hospital. Minnesotans who feel ill and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 should visit a test-to-treat site or speak to their health care provider to see if medication is right for them. We are grateful to our partners at the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy for their work to increase access to these medications for the people of Minnesota.”

At community test-to-treat sites, Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 and, if positive and determined to be high-risk, receive a prescription for medication at the same time. Since opening earlier this month, the sites have prescribed medication to more than 580 Minnesotans.

Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 via a rapid antigen test will be able to choose to be evaluated on site by a clinician and be given a prescription for the antiviral medication Paxlovid if it is deemed appropriate. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are recommended at mn.gov/covid19.

Minnesotans seeking medication at community test-to-treat sites should be prepared to provide details of their medical history, particularly their current medications, to the on-site clinician. Only patients deemed high risk by the clinician will receive a prescription for Paxlovid.

