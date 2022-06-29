One hurt after car and school bus collide near Fergus Falls

BUSE TOWNSHIP, Minn (Valley News Live) - One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus in Buse Township near Fergus Falls.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 82 and Big Chief Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Kia Optima, driven by a 43-year-old Elbow Lake woman, was traveling on CR 82 as the bus was turning onto the road.

Both vehicles then collided with each other.

The driver of the Optima was taken to a hospital in Fergus Falls.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The school bus driver, a 63-year-old woman of Woodleaf, NC, was not hurt.

The woman was the only occupant on the bus.

