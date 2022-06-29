Contests
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

Clinton Dollens
Clinton Dollens(Stutsman County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks.

Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed.

During the investigation, police say they learned similar fake checks were cashed in other cities throughout southeastern ND. Police say the fake checks are forged/stolen from a Grand Forks business.

The suspect, 37-year-old Clinton Dollens of Fargo was later arrested in Carrington for suspicion of forgery.

