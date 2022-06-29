Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a child's death.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities are investigating a baby’s death with two people arrested in the incident.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called on Monday about an unresponsive juvenile.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said deputies found evidence of neglect and a baby who was not breathing in a car.

WBRC reports Vinton Rockwell, 34, and Lauren Whittle, 29, have been arrested in the case, with the child dying despite efforts from first responders.

“It’s very emotional anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected,” Gentry said.

Rockwell and Whittle are facing manslaughter charges, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Service dogs graphic
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Building which housed Africa Restaurant & Nightclub and Summit Restaurant & Nightclub in Fargo.
Summit Nightclub in Fargo is for sale
Left: This Henderson Detention Center Photo shows Shane Lee Brown, now 25. (Henderson Police...
Black man arrested on warrant for white man in case of mistaken identity