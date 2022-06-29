Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11.

Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect ran from the theater and is still at at large.

