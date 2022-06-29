Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Season’s first case of West Nile reported in North Dakota

West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus disease this season. The individual lives in Richland County and was not hospitalized.

“This is the time of year when WNV activity increases, so it is important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites” says Amanda Bakken, WNV surveillance coordinator for NDDoH. “Warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito.”

NDDoH recommends people take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially leading into the holiday weekend:

  • Use insect repellent registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contain ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, PMD, 2-undecanone, and permethrin (clothing only). Always follow the directions on the manufacturer’s label for safe and effective use.
  • Wear protective clothing outdoors such as long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks.
  • Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes that can carry WNV are most likely to bite.
  • Eliminate stagnant water in containers around homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs (e.g. gutters, buckets, flower pots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your residence.
  • Maintain a well-trimmed yard and landscape around your home.

Most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms will commonly report fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death.

People over 60, or those who have underlying health issues are at greater risk for developing West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

Click here or more information about West Nile virus and mosquito bite prevention.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
File Graphic (KWTX)
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Service dogs graphic
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

Latest News

Hector International Airport
Expansion plans unveiled for Hector International Airport
People who test positive for COVID after taking Paxlovid should isolate for another five days,...
Paxlovid now offered at Minnesota test-to-treat sites
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND
24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train