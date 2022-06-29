Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Fargo Police Community Picnic at Urban Plains Park

Fargo Police Community Picnic
Fargo Police Community Picnic
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Fargo Police Department is hosting the annual Fargo Police Community Picnic on Wednesday, June 29 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Urban Plains Park. The park is located near Scheels Arena at 5050 30th Avenue South.

The picnic brings the community together with law enforcement and emergency responders in a casual setting where people can learn about services available to them.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community. Free treats, courtesy Old Dutch Foods and Cass Clay Creamery, will be available while supplies last.

The night out also includes entertainment by Power Play DJ, inflatable games, free caricature and face painting, lawn games, a fire knock down house and other activities. If you’d like to grab dinner, food trucks will also be on site.

