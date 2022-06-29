Expansion plans unveiled for Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A study was recently completed for an expansion at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The goal is to add four more gates for a total of nine gates at the airport.

The findings of the study were presented to the Airport Authority on June 28. The expansion is proposed on the east side of the airport.

The study found that the baggage claim and rental car counter areas are undersized, the pre-security restrooms are not visible to passengers, the baggage screening and outbound baggage areas are not meeting demand, the ticket queuing area and ticket counter space becomes stressed during peak times, the security screening area is inefficient in terms of size and location, the departure lounges are not big enough, and post-security restrooms can become overcrowded.

Some of the ideas under consideration include relocating the concessions to the post-security area to enhance revenue, adding more queue space at the security screening checkpoint, increasing the size of the ticketing area, increasing efficiency at the baggage area, and providing more space for passenger lounges, sensory rooms and coat check.

Three concepts were presented to the Airport Authority, ranging in price from $113 million to $119 million. Officials say 90% of the project would likely be eligible for federal funding and 10% of the project would be funded locally, with 5% hopefully coming from the state of North Dakota.

The group says Hector International Airport needs to ‘sell’ our region to the airlines, to keep up with the air service industry.

“Right now the size of the terminal is a detriment to our growth capability because they’ve been here and they’ve seen it first hand, whether it’s Sun Country or others, the limitations that we have right now to get counter space, hold space for the size of the aircraft that they want to operate in the market.”

The airport authority says it’s important to have the infrastructure in place to accommodate changing trends in the airline industry, which show less of the small, regional airports and airlines looking to fly larger planes to fit more passengers.

You can watch the full Airport Authority meeting HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.