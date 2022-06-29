Changes at Bison games? You may be able to purchase alcohol at games next season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol sales may be a new addition to Bison games this fall. North Dakota State University’s Athletic Director, Matt Larsen, tells Valley News Live:

“We have engaged in conversations with the Fargodome on the possibility of adding alcohol sales to NDSU Football games this fall. Yesterday’s Fargodome Authority meeting was the first step in that process as the language in the lease agreement was reviewed to include permissive language that would allow the Fargodome to sell alcohol at NDSU events. This is merely the first step in the process and there are many additional items that have to be worked out before it becomes a reality for this season and/or subsequent season.”

The next FargoDome Authority meeting is July 26.

