Bemidji Sheriff’s Office needs help locating vulnerable adult

Nathan A. Pochardt
Nathan A. Pochardt(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vulnerable adult.

They are looking for 50-year-old Nathan Pochardt of Bemidji, who they say is vulnerable due to his mental health and threatening suicide.

Authorities say Pochardt was reported missing around 8:00 p.m. Monday after telling someone he wanted to harm himself and later failing to show up to a family gathering.

Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon or burgundy colored 2005 GMC Sierra pickup with Minnesota license plate number 387WHU.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to further investigate the report including an electronic and physical search of the area where his cellular device was last known.

If you know the whereabouts or should come into contact with Pochardt you are asked to immediately call 911, or the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111, option 2.

