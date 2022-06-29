Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Miller mug
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Service dogs graphic
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store
Sandy's closures
All Sandy’s Donuts locations closed June 27th through July 6th
ND is one of several states in the nation with abortion ban trigger laws.
ND sets date for when abortion will be illegal

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train
Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the...
Airport authorities find cocaine stashed in wheelchair… again
Thomas Remmick
Police: Sex offender arrested for luring teen in car, assaulting them
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision