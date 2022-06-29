24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle hit a train.

It happened before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, along Highway 10 in Dawson, which is east of Steele in Kidder County. The North Dakota Highway patrol says the man was driving a pickup with a trailer on 30th Ave. SE. when he hit the side of a BNSF train that was traveling around 50-60 mph. The truck and trailer were pushed into a ditch and rolled. The train utilized its emergency braking and stopped.

Highway Patrol says there were three cows in the trailer, but none survived. The train was fixed and continued traveling to Dilworth, MN. The crash is under investigation by NDHP.

