1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on the interstate in Fargo.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 a 36-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson west on I-94 in Fargo near the University Drive exit when he lost control. The bike began to wobble and he was thrown off the motorcycle.

First responders provided medical treatment, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway Patrol officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

