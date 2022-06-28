Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Woman arrested after missing a curve and driving into Kidder County Lake

(WABI)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Tappen, North Dakota, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after officials say she crashed her truck into a lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Monday, July 27, around 10:30 a.m. They say 45-year-old Shannon Lang was driving east on 40th Avenue SE in Kidder County when she missed a curve and her Ford F150 went into Alkaline Lake.

According to the crash report, Lang was able to get out of the truck and law enforcement was contacted. A towing company got the truck out of the lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Lang is charged with DUI and Care Required.

