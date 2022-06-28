West Fargo Police Department asks for public’s help in locating runaway juvenile

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 17-year old female, Layla Aune.

Layla left her home June 15, 2022, and has stopped all communication with family. Layla is 5′4″ and 160 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Layla’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

