Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

West Fargo Police Department asks for public’s help in locating runaway juvenile

LAYLA AUNE
LAYLA AUNE(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 17-year old female, Layla Aune.

Layla left her home June 15, 2022, and has stopped all communication with family. Layla is 5′4″ and 160 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Layla’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash dies
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Sandy's closures
All Sandy’s Donuts locations closed June 27th through July 6th

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
New bike route connecting Moorhead & St. Cloud needs a name
Altru now offering COVID vaccines for children 6-months-old through 4-years-old
Elm Street North in Fargo
Elm Street North in Fargo reopens