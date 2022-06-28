United Way kicks off 2022 School Supply Drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re not yet past the 4th of July, but local organizations are already thinking about preparing kids for back-to-school.

Tuesday was the kick-off to the annual United Way School Supply Drive. Community members are asked to give a financial gift or donate new school supplies June 28-July 31.

In 2021, 6,000 local students were provided backpacks and supplies to prepare them for the start of school in the fall. The United Way says inflation means the demand for supplies will likely be even greater this year.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at the Scheels Arena in a drive-through format on August 9-11, 2022.

