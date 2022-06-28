Contests
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Makeup store, Ulta, is changing its policy and paying up for an incident involving a service animal at the Fargo store.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says a person tried walking into the Fargo store with their service animal and was told they couldn’t come in.

According to the settlement statement from the Department of Justice, the employee told the customer service animals are not allowed into the store without documentation.

However, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), there is no requirement for people with disabilities to show documentation for the animal, and the service animal does not have to wear a harness or vest indicating it is a service animal.

The ADA does say that people can legally ask two questions of the person with the service animal: Is the dog a service animal because of a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

Following the settlement, Ulta has now agreed to adopt a nationwide service animal policy and will pay $1,000 in damages to the complainant in this case.

