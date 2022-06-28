Contests
ND sets date for when abortion will be illegal

ND is one of several states in the nation with abortion ban trigger laws.
ND is one of several states in the nation with abortion ban trigger laws.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Attorney General is setting a date for when abortions will be illegal in the state.

In a letter to the ND Legislative Council, Attorney General Drew Wrigley says abortion will become illegal on July 28, 2022.

The law goes into effect as part of House Bill 1466, passed by the 2007 legislature and signed by then Gov. John Hoeven. That law bans abortion with “delineated exceptions for rape, incest and preserving the life of the mother” according to the letter to the Legislative Council.

House Bill 1546 passed by the 2019 legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Burgum bans a certain abortion method known as “Dilation and Evacuation” except in cases of medical emergencies.

Kaiser Permanente describes dilation and evacuation abortion as a procedure done in the second trimester that usually involves a combination of vacuum aspiration and using surgical tools such as forceps to remove the fetus.

Full letter from the attorney general to the ND Legislative Council can be found here.

