Mark J. Lindquist to host Ukraine benefit concert in Fargo

Mark Lindquist
Mark Lindquist(KFYR)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Air Force veteran Mark J. Lindquist announces charity concerts in Fargo and Ukraine to raise money for war relief efforts.

He has scheduled The Mark J. Lindquist Big Band Charity Benefit Concert series for July 8th in Fargo, with the venue TBD. Lindquist is also holding a show in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in an effort to entertain people across the European country- he hopesto offer some solace in the form of music as the war rages on.

Lindquist is working with a shipping company on getting up to 200 tons of donated medical supplies shipped from Minneapolis to Ukraine. You can donate here.

